Pokémon-Inspired 'Palworld' Delivers Huge Numbers on Steam, Twitch on First Day of Release

Palworld, a new game from developer Pocketpair that's been described as "Pokémon With Guns," is doing big numbers on the first day of its release.

On Friday morning, Pocketpair took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the game, which launched to both Steam and Xbox Games Pass, sold over one million copies within “about” eight hours of its release.

In addition, Palworld is doing huge numbers on Steam, becoming the fourth most played game on the platform with 370,000 concurrent players. Meanwhile, Palworld is currently the most viewed game on Twitch with 312,000 live viewers, beating out popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.