Pokémon-Inspired 'Palworld' Delivers Huge Numbers on Steam, Twitch on First Day of Release

Palworld, a new game from developer Pocketpair that's been described as "Pokémon With Guns," is doing big numbers on the first day of its release.
On Friday morning, Pocketpair took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the game, which launched to both Steam and Xbox Games Pass, sold over one million copies within “about” eight hours of its release.
In addition, Palworld is doing huge numbers on Steam, becoming the fourth most played game on the platform with 370,000 concurrent players. Meanwhile, Palworld is currently the most viewed game on Twitch with 312,000 live viewers, beating out popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.
The popularity of Palworld resulted in server problems, however. Pocketpair said the game’s servers had become unstable due to the significant traffic, which has caused connection issues for gamers.
“We are working to resolve this ASAP!” the company posted on Friday. "In the meantime, some users have reported success in attempting to connect 2-3 times or waiting after launching the game."
Palworld is out now on Xbox, as well as Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.