Todd Bridges Reveals How One Flight Healed the Rift With Gary Coleman

After the show ended and both faced personal and financial struggles, Bridges says they became genuinely close again before Coleman's 2010 death, with Bridges often helping his ailing co-star navigate public appearances amid ongoing scrutiny of Coleman's life and the circumstances of his passing.

Bridges recalls that they were close as kids before Gary's parents and other adults created distance, including a teenage on-set slap fight that led Coleman's father to unsuccessfully push for Bridges to be fired.

Todd Bridges says a random plane seating assignment reunited him with former "Diff'rent Strokes" co-star Gary Coleman after years of estrangement, leading them to talk and reconnect.

Todd Bridges is shedding new light on one of the most unexpected reunions in television history, revealing that a chance seating assignment on a flight helped repair his fractured relationship with his former Diff'rent Strokes co-star Gary Coleman after years of estrangement. Speaking during an appearance at Fanboy Expo Knoxville earlier this month, Bridges recalled boarding a plane after years without speaking to Coleman when an airline employee teased that his "little brother" was waiting for him. Bridges initially brushed it off before discovering Coleman had been assigned the seat beside him. "When I got on the plane, he goes, 'They set us up,'" Bridges recalled, per People. "I go, 'Yes, they did.' So, we ended up sitting there and talking, and that's how we connected again."

Bridges said the cast of Diff'rent Strokes was "very close" during the sitcom's early years before outside influences began driving a wedge between them.

"The first three years we were all very close, and then Gary's parents came and changed a lot of stuff," Bridges said. "We weren't very close after that." Their friendship had already hit a breaking point as teenagers. During an appearance on The Patrick LabyorSheaux with Patrick Labyorteaux in 2025, Bridges revealed the two got into a physical altercation on set when they were 13. "Gary slapped me, and I slapped him back," Bridges said, explaining that Coleman's father, Willie Coleman, unsuccessfully pushed producers to fire him afterward. According to Bridges, producers refused because Diff'rent Strokes needed both Willis and Arnold to work. He has since suggested that much of their estrangement stemmed less from personal animosity than from adult interference that kept the young actors apart.