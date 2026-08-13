Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Scores Season 2 Before Series Premiere

Moore shared the news in an Instagram video on August 10, once again slipping into the swagger of Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson to make the announcement. “S.W.A.T. Exiles just got picked up for Season 2, baby,” he said. “That’s right. We start shooting in a couple months.” No premiere date has been announced for the second season.

Shemar Moore already knows Hondo will be back for another round. S.W.A.T.: Exiles has been renewed for Season 2 more than a month before the spin-off makes its STARZ debut on September 25, with Moore announcing that production on the newly ordered season will begin within the next few months.

The early renewal comes after S.W.A.T. Exiles found its U.S. home at STARZ earlier this year. Sony Pictures Television produced the entire 10-episode first season before securing an American distributor, then screened the finished project for prospective buyers. STARZ ultimately acquired the first U.S. window, while Sony sold the series across major international territories.

Moore leads the new cast alongside Ronen Rubinstein as Jude, Freddy Miyares as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki as Cassidy, Adain Bradley as Malik, and Lucy Barrett as Sammy.

Several members of the original S.W.A.T. lineup are also returning during Season 1. Jay Harrington reprises his role as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay, Patrick St. Esprit returns as Commander Robert Hicks, and David Lim appears again as Victor Tan in the penultimate episode.

S.W.A.T. Exiles picks up after Hondo has stepped away from leading the 20-David Squad. He is pulled back into service to take charge of an experimental unit populated by young recruits who haven't proven themselves in the field. The assignment puts Hondo in charge of turning the new group into a functioning team while dealing with the generational and personality clashes within the squad.

The spin-off follows the end of the original S.W.A.T., which concluded its eight-season CBS run in 2025. Sony subsequently moved forward with a Hondo-centered continuation and financed production without waiting for a U.S. buyer. When STARZ secured the series, Moore said he was “excited” that the network would bring the next installment to American viewers while Sony's international deals would allow audiences elsewhere to watch as well.