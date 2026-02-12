NYPD Unveils New Taser 10 Capable of Reaching Suspects Up to 45 Feet Away

The NYPD is preparing to put more distance between officers and suspects. At her State of the NYPD address, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the department will begin issuing the Taser 10, a newer model manufactured by Axon that significantly extends the range at which an officer can deploy a conducted energy weapon.

Per The New York Post, the Taser 10 can reach up to 45 feet—nearly four times the effective range of the Taser 7 currently in use. It also carries up to 10 probes, allowing multiple attempts if the first shot fails to make proper contact. The device operates at a lower voltage than earlier models, around 1,000 volts, and does not include a “drive-stun” mode, which involves pressing the weapon directly against a person’s body. Tisch described the upgrade as a response to real-world limitations officers have faced. “Tasers were introduced to give officers another option in high-risk encounters – to slow situations down, to create space, and to reduce the likelihood that an encounter ends in deadly force,” she said. But in critical moments, she added, “the technology wasn’t effective enough to make a difference.” The new model, she said, gives officers the ability to act “from greater distance, with more precision, and with more opportunity to resolve situations before they turn lethal.” The department began piloting the Taser 10 in December and plans a broader rollout this spring. Officials have not released pricing details.