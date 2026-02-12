Pop Culture

Nicole Curtis Speaks Out After HGTV Pulls ‘Rehab Addict’ Over Racial Slur

'My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community,' she said about the network's decision to cancel the show.

Nicole Curtis Speaks Out After HGTV Firing for Using Racial Slur
Photo by Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Nicole Curtis is responding after HGTV pulled Rehab Addict from its platforms following the release of production footage in which she used a racial slur while filming.

The clip, first published by RadarOnline on Wednesday, February 11, surfaced the same day the long-running home renovation series was scheduled to return to television.

In the video, Curtis appears visibly frustrated during a renovation moment and says the n-word. She immediately reacts, appearing startled by her own comment and asking for the moment to be cut. The footage later made its way online.

HGTV confirmed it had recently become aware of the incident. In a statement, the network said it was “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.”

The company added that such language is “hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees” and does not reflect its values. As a result, the network removed the series from all HGTV platforms.

Curtis addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ, apologizing for using the word. “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she said.

She also told TMZ that she did not know HGTV planned to remove the show the same day it was scheduled to return from a hiatus.

On Instagram Stories, Curtis shared screenshots of a text exchange with the outlet. In one message, she referenced her long tenure with the network, writing,

“I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career.” She added that her priority is currently her “relationships” and “community.”

In a separate slide, she wrote, “There is more to this, but my family comes first, and I need to be mom right now more than anything else.”

She said she had been at school and had just turned her phone back on when TMZ reached out, adding that she would “take the time to be as I’ve always been… transparent and honest.”

Rehab Addict debuted in 2010 and followed Curtis as she restored historic homes that were facing demolition. The show returned for its ninth season in June 2025 after an extended break. Earlier this year, Curtis and HGTV had promoted new episodes set to air on February 11.

As of this writing, the series has been removed from HGTV’s platforms, and there are no plans to return it.

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