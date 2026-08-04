Get Your Top 8 Friends Ready: MySpace is Making a Comeback

Despite a failed 2010s reboot, massive financial losses, and competition from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Threads, and Bluesky, the Vanderhooks insist they’ll keep trying to revive MySpace even without “MySpace Tom” involved.

The platform that once defined customizable online identity and helped launch artists like Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Lily Allen, and Calvin Harris is being eyed for a comeback as users tire of today’s algorithm-heavy, influencer-driven feeds.

MySpace’s owners Chris and Tim Vanderhook say they “are going to relaunch Myspace” and are just “waiting for the right time,” though there’s no date or clear product blueprint yet.

MySpace isn't ready to stay in the internet history books just yet. The social media giant that defined an entire generation of online culture is officially planning a return, with its owners confirming that a relaunch is in the works more than a decade after the platform faded from relevance. According to Mashable, there isn't a launch date—or even a clear blueprint—but the announcement has already reignited conversations about whether the site that invented profile songs, customizable pages, and the legendary Top 8 can find a place in today's social media landscape.

The news comes from brothers Chris and Tim Vanderhook, whose company purchased MySpace in 2011 after its dramatic fall from the top of the internet. Speaking in Tommy Avallone's documentary Myspace, Tim Vanderhook made the company's intentions clear. “We still own Myspace. We are stewards of the Myspace brand at this point, and we are going to relaunch Myspace,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the right time to do it.” Beyond that promise, however, the company has yet to reveal when the platform will return or what features will make the cut. Few websites have shaped internet culture the way MySpace did. Launched in 2003 by Chris DeWolfe and Tom Anderson, the platform exploded into a cultural phenomenon by giving users complete control over their online identities. Custom HTML, glitter graphics, autoplay profile songs, and the infamous Top 8 turned social networking into a form of self-expression years before Facebook standardized the experience. MySpace also became one of the music industry's first digital launchpads, helping artists including Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Lily Allen, and Calvin Harris build audiences before streaming services changed the business. At its peak, the site boasted more than 100 million users and, in 2006, surpassed Google and Yahoo Mail to become the most-visited website in the United States.

Its dominance didn't last. News Corp bought MySpace for roughly $580 million in 2005, but Facebook's cleaner interface and rapidly growing user base soon overtook it. By 2011, News Corp unloaded the company for a reported $35 million to Specific Media and Justin Timberlake, who repositioned it as a music-focused platform. The overhaul never caught on. "We really tried to modernize it, but it was a different company at that point," Tim Vanderhook said in the documentary. "It wasn't the same Myspace." He added that the company lost more than $150 million trying to revive the brand after advertisers pulled their business. Even so, the owners aren't backing down. If another relaunch doesn't stick, Tim said they'll simply "do it again." The timing may not be accidental. As social media becomes increasingly dominated by algorithms, influencers, and sponsored content, many users have been looking for something that feels more personal. A recent Institute for Public Policy Research study found that just 18% of posts appearing in users' feeds came from people they actually knew, while recommendations, brands, and influencers filled much of the rest. MySpace's emphasis on customization and friend-driven interaction feels markedly different from today's endless stream of algorithmic content.