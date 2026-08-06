Michael B. Jordan Meets ‘New Granny’ Who Added His Framed Photo to Her Family Wall

The wholesome moment arrives as Jordan rides major career momentum, fresh off an Oscar win for Sinners and gearing up to direct, produce, and star in Amazon MGM’s The Thomas Crown Affair reboot, set for a March 5, 2027, theatrical release with a cast that includes Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Kenneth Branagh.

On the call, Story greeted him as “your granny,” Jordan thanked her for the love, praised seeing three generations of Black women from Tulsa, and teased that he might “pull up” for a visit after being invited by the family.

After an Oklahoma grandmother named Mary Story went viral for framing a magazine photo of Michael B. Jordan and hanging it on her family wall like he was one of her grandkids, the actor responded by sending her an amethyst necklace and later surprising her with a FaceTime call.

Michael B. Jordan just found out he has a new grandmother in Oklahoma—and he handled it like family. The actor surprised Mary Story, a grandmother who went viral after framing his magazine photo and placing it on her family wall beside pictures of her actual grandchildren, with a FaceTime call and a thank-you gift after the story made its way to him online. According to WPLG Local 10, Story came across a magazine photo of the 39-year-old actor, framed it, and added it to a wall filled with family pictures. Her grandchildren noticed the unexpected addition and posted the moment to TikTok, where the video took off fast.

What started as a sweet family joke quickly turned into a viral moment big enough to reach Jordan and his team. “The video went viral in probably 24 hours,” Story’s granddaughter Natalie Sims told the outlet. “So by day two, his team reached out and said, ‘You know, Michael has seen the video, and we want you to know that he’s seen the video. He will respond, but he is on a promo run in London, but we want to send Granny something special.’” Jordan’s team first sent Story an amethyst necklace and bracelet as a gift. Then the Sinners star took things a step further by hopping on FaceTime with Story and her family. In a follow-up TikTok video, Story greeted him directly: “Why hello Michael. This is your granny.” Jordan played right along while thanking her for the love. “I see,” he replied. “Thank you so much for all the love you’ve been showing...you’ve got a beautiful family. Thanks for including me in the collage in the family pictures.” During the call, Story showed Jordan exactly where his photo had been placed. Her daughter also joined in and thanked him for making time for the family, calling him “truly the man of the year.”