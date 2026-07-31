Marlon Wayans Says Spanking Kids Turns Your 'Potential Best Friend' into Your Enemy

Speaking during a recent appearance on Los Angeles radio station 92.3 , Wayans reflected on his own childhood and how being spanked by his father shaped their relationship. Now a parent himself, he said he believes hitting children damages trust instead of teaching valuable lessons.

Marlon Wayans is making headlines again—but this time it has nothing to do with Scary Movie . The comedian and actor is weighing in on one of parenting's most polarizing debates, arguing that spanking children does more harm than good and urging parents to rethink physical discipline altogether.

"Don't hit'em. Don't spank your kids, because it shows that you're a poor communicator. They're a baby. Why can't you talk to a baby?" Wayans said. "Every time you spank your kid, you're taking your potential best friend, and you're making them your enemy. You're hurting your potential best friend."

Wayans acknowledged that many parents believe spanking is meant to teach discipline, but argued there are more effective approaches. "And I know you're trying to teach them, but they don't need to learn that way. There's other ways to teach them, and they'll never forget those spankings," he said. "There will always be a part of them that resents you for that. It'll take a lot of prayer and a lot to get over that. So just don't do that to them."

The discussion comes as a growing body of scientific research has increasingly moved in Wayans' direction. The World Health Organization has concluded that physical punishment is ineffective at improving children's behavior and is associated with poorer developmental outcomes.

Research has also linked spanking to increased risks of anxiety, depression, lower self-esteem, emotional instability, aggression, and other long-term behavioral challenges.

The parenting conversation arrives during a career resurgence for Wayans. Earlier this year, he reunited with Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and other franchise veterans for the sixth Scary Movie, which shattered the series' opening-weekend record with an estimated $56 million domestic debut.