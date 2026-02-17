Surf Legend Kurt Van Dyke Found Dead After Apparent Home Invasion in Costa Rica

The surfing world is mourning the loss of Kurt Van Dyke, a California-born wave rider whose life ended violently in Costa Rica over the weekend. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, authorities in Costa Rica confirmed that the legendary surfer, 66, was discovered dead inside his residence in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca on Saturday morning, February 14, after reports of a disturbance around 10:50 a.m. local time.

Investigators say the scene pointed to a home invasion that turned deadly. According to early findings, Van Dyke suffered both stab wounds and signs of asphyxiation. His body was later sent for autopsy as officials continue to piece together what happened. Law enforcement believes two armed suspects entered the home while Van Dyke and a woman were inside. The woman, identified in reports as his girlfriend, told investigators she was restrained during the incident and assaulted before the suspects fled with valuables and a vehicle. She survived with minor injuries. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the suspects leaving the property. The identities of the two men arrested in connection with Kurt Van Dyke’s killing have not been publicly released as the investigation remains ongoing. Van Dyke’s death has shaken both locals and the international surfing community. A longtime resident of Costa Rica, he had built a life in the Caribbean coastal town after relocating there in the 1980s. He owned and operated a budget-friendly hotel that became a staple for visiting surfers chasing the powerful Salsa Brava waves. Born into a deeply rooted surf family in Santa Cruz, California, Van Dyke was surrounded by the sport from the start. His father, Gene Van Dyke, helped shape Northern California’s early surf culture, while his mother, Betty Van Dyke, was among the women pushing boundaries in the lineup during the mid-20th century.