Viola Davis Says It Was a Childhood Dream to Write a Book Like 'Judge Stone'

Viola Davis is stepping into a new creative lane—and according to the award-winning actor, it’s one she’s dreamed about since childhood. During a recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Davis revealed that writing a novel like Judge Stone had been on her mind long before she became one of the most decorated performers in Hollywood.

“I wanted to be a writer when I was 9 years old,” Davis said in the interview. “It was my fantasy.” She explained that books like the Bobsey Twins series sparked the idea that storytelling could be a life path. Now, decades later, that childhood ambition has materialized through Judge Stone, a legal thriller she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson. The book marks Davis’ first major foray into fiction and arrives as the actor continues to expand her creative portfolio beyond film and television. Known for her powerful performances in projects such as Fences and How to Get Away With Murder, Davis said storytelling has always been central to how she approaches her craft. Writing, she noted, is simply another extension of that instinct. Judge Stone centers on Mary Stone, a respected Black circuit judge in a small Alabama town who finds herself presiding over a deeply divisive case involving a teenage girl who becomes pregnant after a sexual assault. The story explores complicated legal and moral questions, including reproductive rights, a subject Davis said was intentionally chosen. “That’s exactly why,” she said when asked about tackling a controversial topic. “Because we’re going into areas that people aren’t talking about and we need to talk about it.”