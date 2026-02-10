'Dancing with the Stars' Launches First-Ever Fan Convention—Here's What We Know

According to USA Today , the long-running dance competition has announced Dancing with the Stars Con 2026, marking the show’s first attempt at a full-scale fan convention.

After years of dominating Monday nights and social feeds with glitter, lifts, and last-minute saves, Dancing with the Stars is officially giving its fanbase a new way to experience the franchise—offline.

The three-day event is set for July 31 through August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and is being positioned as a celebration of the show’s history, talent, and fandom.

Unlike the weekly broadcast or the touring live show, the convention format is built around access. Attendees can expect two live dance showcases featuring DWTS pros, Q&A panels, interactive programming, and photo opportunities with dancers, judges, and celebrity contestants from multiple seasons.

Pro dancer Witney Carson recently described the concept as a first for the franchise, explaining that the convention opens the door for fans to connect with the people they usually only see on screen.

“You’re going to have access to pros and celebrities, which is really fun,” she said, adding that the cast is excited to meet fans in this new setting.

The announcement arrives just weeks after Dancing with the Stars Live 2026 kicked off its national tour, which wraps up in mid-May. Together, the tour and the convention signal a broader push to turn the TV staple into a year-round experience rather than a seasonal one.