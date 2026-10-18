Charlize Theron Hits Disneyland with Her Daughters for a Rare Family Outing

Theron, who adopted her daughters in 2012 and 2015, has largely protected their privacy while describing them as “incredibly empathetic kids.”

Charlize Theron shared a rare look at her family life during a Disneyland trip with daughters Jackson, 14, and August, 12.

Charlize Theron traded Hollywood for the Happiest Place on Earth, bringing her two daughters along for a Disneyland adventure that included matching outfits, roller coasters, and a rare glimpse into the Oscar winner's family life. According to InStyle, the 51-year-old actress shared photos from the California theme park on Instagram on October 13, showing off her day with daughters Jackson, 14, and August, 12. The trio coordinated their outfits in black as they tackled the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, with Theron sitting alongside one of her daughters in a mid-ride photo. Theron kept things casual in a black tank top, cropped wide-leg jeans, sunglasses, and a white Mickey Mouse baseball cap.

Other photos showed the Mad Max: Fury Road star posing beside a Day of the Dead-inspired car and laughing near a colorful fountain, where she added a red sweatshirt to her outfit. The outing offered a rare look at Theron's daughters, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively. While the actress has largely kept their lives away from the spotlight, she hasn't shied away from discussing the realities of raising two girls approaching their teenage years. Theron has also been outspoken about supporting Jackson, who is transgender. The actress has publicly embraced her eldest daughter's identity while emphasizing the importance of allowing her children to develop their own personalities and interests. "Of course I want my kids to have an awareness of the world outside their bubble, and they do," she explained. "They see the issues that we face here in L.A. They hear me talk about the issues facing South Africa." She added that Jackson and August are "incredibly empathetic kids."