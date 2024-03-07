Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Throw Shade at Usher and Russell Simmons’ Bali Link Up: ‘Not By My Bed’

The ex-wife of the disgraced music executive implied she thought the meet-up with Usher was a bit strange, especially with its timing.

Mar 07, 2024
In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Russell Simmons' ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons appeared to make fun of the disgraced music executive's recent meet-up with Usher in Bali.

Russell Simmons, who was hit with another rape accusation in a lawsuit filed by a former Def Jam employee last month, recently shared a photo of a meetup with Usher and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea. After catching wind of her ex-husband's post detailing his meetup with Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons seemingly responded.

"What is this I'm seeimg [sic] in the news today?? Lol. Ya'll some wild boys frfr," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Not 'by my bed!!' Lolol."

Lee Simmons appeared to be directly referring to Simmons' bizarre caption to one of the photos, which garnered disappointment from some of Usher's fanbase.

"When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed," Simmons wrote in the post. "i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves ...People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out ... i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!"

Simmons, who has denied all the allegations against him, has publicly accused of sexual harassment, assault, and rape by at least 14 women. Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons married in 1998 and divorced in 2009.

