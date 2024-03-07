In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Russell Simmons' ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons appeared to make fun of the disgraced music executive's recent meet-up with Usher in Bali.

Russell Simmons, who was hit with another rape accusation in a lawsuit filed by a former Def Jam employee last month, recently shared a photo of a meetup with Usher and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea. After catching wind of her ex-husband's post detailing his meetup with Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons seemingly responded.

"What is this I'm seeimg [sic] in the news today?? Lol. Ya'll some wild boys frfr," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Not 'by my bed!!' Lolol."