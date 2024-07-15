Haliey ‘Hawk Tuah’ Welch Says She’s Received ‘Creepy’ DMs Asking for Pictures of Her Feet

Haliey Welch has revealed that she's been getting some thirsty comments since she went viral last month.

"They're kinda creepy," Welch said of her DMs, per TMZ. "Toes. They want pictures of my toes. I don't want to sell pictures of my toes." When asked if she would consider starting an OnlyFans page, Welch made it clear that wasn't happening.

She was also asked about unsolicited "pee pee" pictures.

"Not yet, and I hope I don't," she replied.

Since garnering viral fame for her infamous "hawk tuah" interview, Welch has hung out with Shaq, and performed with Zach Bryan.

"I really don't know, I normally don't check it very often," she said when asked about any other potential celeb hangouts materializing from her DMs. "If I do, I just glimpse through there and all I see is, 'Toes, toes, toes.'"

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old Welch filed a trademark for the rights to "Hawk Tuah" with the intent of selling her own merchandise and pursuing a career in comedy or podcasts. She made the filing under her recently established company 16 Minutes, LLC, which itself is a joke about the phrase "15 minutes of fame."