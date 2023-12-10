Dancing The Weeknd Lookalikes Flash Mob Take Over Times Square

The Weeknd took over Times Square — sort of.

On Saturday night, 300 dancing flash mobbers, donning their best After Hours-era looks, took over the iconic red TKTS staircase in Manhattan in celebration of Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite Festival, which officially launched on Dec. 9, is a new multi-platform music game that lets players play in a band with friends or hit the stage as a solo artist to perform hit music by their favorite artists. The Weeknd has the special honor of being the game’s inaugural headline via the game’s trailer and last night’s Times Square takeover. The flashmobbers, dancing to Abel’s 2020 megahit “Blinding Lights,” performed for a crowd of nearly 15,000.