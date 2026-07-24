Latest Stories
Infamous ‘Titanic’ Prop Door Sells for Over $700,000 at Auction
The controversial door that many claim was big enough for Jack and Rose has found a new home.
Georgia Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries After Log Truck's Cargo Impales Car
A Georgia driver found himself in a huge accident after a log truck's cargo impaled his car.
Thousands of Recalled Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets May Be Contaminated With Wood
Consumers who bought Purdue Food's SimplySmart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets may have products contaminated by pieces of wood.
Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour
The tour will require you to run into the nearest wooded area and get your Bon Iver on. Just kidding.
Watch This Guy Make a 'Manly Version' of That Leg Lamp From 'Christmas Story'
Handyman Paul Jackman made a "manly version" of that leg lamp from 'Christmas Story.'
This Wooden Remake of a Vintage Apple Mac Is Sick
It has an up-to-date Mac Mini inside.
This Custom Wooden Game Boy Looks Sick AF
So much nicer than cheap plastic.
50,000 Pieces of Oak + Volkswagen Beetle = Oakswagen Beetle
A Bosnian man made a Volkswagen Beetle out of 50,000 pieces of oak.
Wood Gives Its Current Winter Brands Serious Shine In the Gloom of Manchester (Video)
Lessons in layering.
Zheng Chunhui Unveils 40 Foot Wooden Sculpture, the Largest in the World
Chinese artist create an incredibly intricate sculpture that spans 40 feet.
Del Toro's Latest Alto Chakka Takes Wood Grain From the Wheel to Your Heels
Grippin' grain.
The "Colored-Pencil Table" Installation Explores Ways of Decorating Surfaces in Furniture Design
Arrangement meets color theory.
The Wooden Keyboard Makes Typing Easier
Uniting the user and the interface in a creative way.
Eco-Friendly Log Bowls
A prettier way to re-purpose unwanted logs and branches.
Mysterious Artist Carves Trees in North Yorkshire (UK)
Street art's next wave?
Awesome Woodcarvings by Jeremy Fish
The latest work from Mr. Fish is now on view at Mark Moore Gallery.
Shwood x BEAMS Limited Edition Canby Glasses
<p>Sickest wooden-framed glasses now get a special limited edition set with BEAMS.</p>
The 10 Best Wood Accessories for Summer 2011
These lightweight wooden pieces are cool enough for summer.