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Latest Stories

RMS Titanic at sea from its port side in the film "Titanic."
Pop Culture

Infamous ‘Titanic’ Prop Door Sells for Over $700,000 at Auction

The controversial door that many claim was big enough for Jack and Rose has found a new home.

Alex Ocho852 days ago
Log Truck
Life

Georgia Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries After Log Truck's Cargo Impales Car

A Georgia driver found himself in a huge accident after a log truck's cargo impaled his car.

Joe Price2468 days ago
Close up of Chicken Nuggets over a white background
Life

Thousands of Recalled Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets May Be Contaminated With Wood

Consumers who bought Purdue Food's SimplySmart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets may have products contaminated by pieces of wood.

Xavier Hamilton2741 days ago
Justin Timberlake.
Music

Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour

The tour will require you to run into the nearest wooded area and get your Bon Iver on. Just kidding.

Trace William Cowen3121 days ago
Paul Jackman, creator of the manly version of the 'Christmas Story' lamp.
Pop Culture

Watch This Guy Make a 'Manly Version' of That Leg Lamp From 'Christmas Story'

Handyman Paul Jackman made a "manly version" of that leg lamp from 'Christmas Story.'

Gavin Evans3161 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Wooden Remake of a Vintage Apple Mac Is Sick

It has an up-to-date Mac Mini inside.

Wil Jones3933 days ago
Pop Culture

This Custom Wooden Game Boy Looks Sick AF

So much nicer than cheap plastic.

Wil Jones3937 days ago
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Sports

50,000 Pieces of Oak + Volkswagen Beetle = Oakswagen Beetle

A Bosnian man made a Volkswagen Beetle out of 50,000 pieces of oak.

ianservantes4462 days ago
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Style

Zheng Chunhui Unveils 40 Foot Wooden Sculpture, the Largest in the World

Chinese artist create an incredibly intricate sculpture that spans 40 feet.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4627 days ago
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Style

The Wooden Keyboard Makes Typing Easier

Uniting the user and the interface in a creative way.

Cedar Pasori5092 days ago
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Style

Eco-Friendly Log Bowls

A prettier way to re-purpose unwanted logs and branches.

Kathryn Henderson5187 days ago
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Style

Awesome Woodcarvings by Jeremy Fish

The latest work from Mr. Fish is now on view at Mark Moore Gallery.

Nick Schonberger5381 days ago
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Style

Shwood x BEAMS Limited Edition Canby Glasses

<p>Sickest wooden-framed glasses now get a special limited edition set with BEAMS.</p>

Nick Grant5497 days ago
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Style

The 10 Best Wood Accessories for Summer 2011

These lightweight wooden pieces are cool enough for summer.

soo-young5534 days ago

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