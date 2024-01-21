'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dies at 39 Due to Overdose

Pawn Stars cast member Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, has died.

A representative for Harrison tells TMZ that Adam, 39, recently died from a fatal overdose, but that the family only found out on Friday. The rep was not able to provide additional details such as where Adam was at the time of his death and other specific circumstances.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department told the publication that they are now investigating the case.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” said that Harrison family in a statement sent to TMZ. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”