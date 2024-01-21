'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dies at 39 Due to Overdose

Pawn Stars cast member Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, has died.
A representative for Harrison tells TMZ that Adam, 39, recently died from a fatal overdose, but that the family only found out on Friday. The rep was not able to provide additional details such as where Adam was at the time of his death and other specific circumstances.
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department told the publication that they are now investigating the case.
“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” said that Harrison family in a statement sent to TMZ. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”
On Saturday, Rick posted a tribute to his late son on Instagram, writing, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔"
Rich had sons Corey and Adam with his first wife, Kim, and then one more son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy.
Unlike his oldest son Corey, Adam wasn’t regularly seen at World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Pawn Stars has filmed since its premiere in 2009. It’s unclear exactly what Adam’s profession was at the time of his death, but sources told the outlet that he may have worked in some kind of trade.