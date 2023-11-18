Amber Rose Says Wiz Khalifa Breakup Had Her Crying for 'Three Years Straight'

“With Wiz, I cried for like three years straight … Wiz was the love of my life. I used to just sit in the shower and be like, ‘Fuck,’” she revealed.

She continued, “He feels the same way. We’ve had this conversation. He’s said it in interviews and stuff like that. We were each other's soul mates and I think that’s why we’re able to still be close and co-parent.”

Given their mutual understanding of being each other’s soulmates, co-host Adam22 asked Rose why the two simply don’t get back together and try again.

“Now he has a girlfriend [Amy], he’s been with her for four, five years, and she’s a sweetheart, she’s amazing,” said Rose, who then explained she grew up with stepparents and didn’t have any awkwardness with another woman getting involved in her son’s life. “You gotta let go of your ego and not think that this other person is going to take away the love that your child has for you.”

Earlier this year, Rose said on the Sofia With an F podcast that she intends to stay single for the rest of her life. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”