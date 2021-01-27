Tekashi 6ix9ine, one of the most controversial rappers in recent memory, will be the subject of a new documentary series. Showtime has released the official trailer ahead of the three-part doc's arrival next month, which highlights the Brooklyn rapper's unorthodox rise to hip-hop's chart-topping heel.

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone, and Lightbox, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine is directed Karam Gill—who previously directed 2020's Ice Cold and 2017's G-Funk—and narrated by Giancarlo Esposito. Featuring footage from when 6ix9ine was known only as Daniel Hernandez, as well as a post-prison interview with the rapper, the series promises an in-depth look at his origins. Based on Stephen Witt's Rolling Stone article, Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain, the show will also explore how 6ix9ine would provoke others online and use real-life gang members as set dressing for his music videos.

"We live in an attention economy. A digital culture that can empower people with no talent or morals to become famous," Gill said. "This series is bigger than 6ix9ine. It’s a cautionary tale about manufactured celebrity and how when our society allows Supervillains to rise, the collateral damage can be massive. In the era of Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, understanding and analyzing these stories is extremely important."

Watch the trailer for Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine up top. The docuseries will premiere on Showtime on Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing every Sunday through March 7. The entire series will also be available for on-demand streaming or download on Feb. 21.