In an interview with Big Boy, 50 Cent said he’s planning to bring the 2002 drama 8 Mile to TV, and Eminem is involved.

“I'm gonna bring 8 Mile to television," he revealed at the 24:50 point of the conversation above. "We’re in motion.”

He confirmed that Em is onboard in some capacity, and teased that it’s “gonna be big.” When asked for more details about the project, Fif said he wanted to work on a TV adaptation of the Curtis Hanson-directed, Eminem-starring film because it “should be there for his legacy.”

“It’s important to me that they understand it,” he added, and compared the approach to that of the 2022 series Bel-Air, which is a dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “I’ma do Snoop’s story too, even though we paused on it because of Starz,” he said. “I was having issues with them over there at the time. So I paused on Murder Was the Case, but I think Snoop is…if the O.J. trial works, why wouldn’t Murder Was the Case work at this point?”

Prior to talking about the 8 Mile series plans, Fif said that he got an “inquiry” about performing at the World Cup last year. “They had a budget of $9 million for it,” he said at the 24:09 point, noting that he was offered $1 million if he could also get Em involved somehow. “I’m just saying, if you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

Conversations regarding the idea got to Em’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, but it never went beyond an idea.