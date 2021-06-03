McLovin’s fake ID from Superbad turned 40-years-old on Wednesday. That is to say the birthdate on the Hawaii driver’s license he used to buy booze in the 2007 comedy was: 06/03/1981. This is not to be confused with the birthday of the actor who played McLovin, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. He’s 31.

Those still left wondering what that mix of words above means can watch the attached clip and freeze it around the 1:11 mark. Should explain everything.

Now the charge of subsequent Twitter reactions was led by Seth Rogen himself, the film’s co-writer and co-star. Rogen wished the character a happy 40th birthday, and then added that he and fellow writer Evan Goldberg “wrote this joke when we were 14 years old.”

Rogen’s tweet went viral, and garnered reactions that either celebrated the movie or pointed out that the sender of said tweet(s) feels/are old.

We tried to avoid the latter type (no need to feel old) but no promises. Either way, scroll through some of the reacts below: