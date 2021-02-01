Hot Ones fans know a few things about Sean Evans. One, the man is impervious to spice, easily wolfing down hot sauces with Scoville ratings that would make mere mortals weep. Two, he’s a passionate baseball fan. And three, he loves video games, in particular the MLB® The Show franchise for PlayStation®. That all adds up to make Sean the perfect person to unveil Fernando Tatis Jr. as the next cover star for MLB® The Show 21. And despite producers giving Sean a break from eating his beloved super spicy hot wings for a day, he enjoyed his duties, showing off Fernando's new cover photo during a video chat with the star on some of our Complex and First We Feast social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and IGTV. Take a look to see Sean and Fernando chop it up about MLB® The Show 21, growing up in the DR, and what it’s like to win a championship when your dad is your manager. Then, get ready to play ball!