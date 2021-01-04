Like many of us, Zoë Kravitz was more than happy to say farewell to last year, while also leaving her marriage behind in 2020. According to multiple outlets, Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman on Dec. 23.

The couple married in June 2019 at papa Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris, after meeting through a friend in 2016 and announcing their engagement in 2018. The star-studded event also included her mother, Lisa Bonet, stepdad Jason Momoa, Alicia Keys, and Big Little Lies co-stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern.

Neither have publicly commented on the divorce, but rumors prompted investigation from fans after the High Fidelity star shared a meme on her Instagram story. The meme depicted “The Universe” throwing away a trash bag labeled “people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” The 32-year-old actress/musician captioned the meme “MOOD.”

"bye 2020. you fuckin weirdo," Kravitz wrote in a recent IG post.

On Glusman’s side, he's gone ahead and scrubbed his ex from Instagram.

The couple seemed fine around their one-year anniversary in June, posting photos in celebration of their big day, but after 18 months it seems like the relationship ran its course. People broke the news officially over the weekend after obtaining court documents on the pending divorce. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the couple’s split.

Kravitz now has plenty of time to perfect her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming The Batman, alongside lead Robert Pattinson. She recently stared in Hulu’s remake of High Fidelity and season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies.