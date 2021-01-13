The inauguration of the Biden administration, now just one week away, will include a Tom Hanks-hosted TV special that will be carried across multiple networks and streamers.

The primetime Celebrating America special, per a report from Deadline on Wednesday, will feature appearances from both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Those tuning in for the celebratory kickoff to a new era will also be met with performances from Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and more set to be announced soon.

The 90-minute special is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 and will be available on CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. More easier than those options, of course, are the slate of non-cable viewing locations like Amazon Prime, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Hanks, of course, has been a public supporter of Biden and Harris since the 2020 campaign began. Last August, he joined Biden for a special Grassroots Fest event.

Safety and security surrounding the inauguration itself, as well as related events, has been of great concern in recent days following the attack on the Capitol by violent MAGA supporters. While Trump has refused to take responsibility for the ultimately fatal attack, he's since been met with a litany of bans and restrictions from the social media platforms he once relied on to spread misinformation.