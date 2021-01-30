The unlikely, but now famous, duo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart is now returning to the small screen.

Animal Planet announced this week that the West Coast rap legend and lifestyle guru will co-host this year's Puppy Bowl—a canine-focused sporting competition that mimics the Super Bowl. Snoop and Stewart will represent Team Fluff and Team Ruff, respectively, and will be joined by their own pets during the broadcast.

The event aims to raise awareness about animal shelters and will showcase more than 70 adoptable puppies, including those on the field and the puppy cheerleaders on the sideline. Snoop and Martha will provide commentary as each team competes for the "Lombarky" trophy.

"As a bonus treat for this year’s PUPPY BOWL XVII, audiences will also see exciting new ‘Adoptable Pup’ segments, hosted by Dan Schachner and sponsored by CHEWY," Discovery Channel announced this month. "Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their special pups (and a few kittens during KITTY HALF-TIME!) that are all up for adoption during the game!"

The Puppy Bowl 2021 broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 ahead of Super Bowl LV. You can catch the three-hour event on Animal Planet or stream it via Discovery+.

Snoop and Stewart reportedly met back in 2008 when the former appeared on The Martha Stewart Show. They remained friends throughout the following years, eventually landing a VH1 cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, eight years later.

"I love Martha, like, I love her for real," Snoop told the Today show in 2019. "Like, when I see her away from me, I get jealous when I see other people with her. But then I have to understand, she's Martha Stewart, so she has to give the world what they want."