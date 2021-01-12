Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield star in Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah, a new biographical drama based on the life of activist Fred Hampton, who was shot and killed by police at the age of 21 during a 1969 raid at his Chicago apartment.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped off the second trailer for the awards buzz-garnering drama, which sees Kaluuya leading the cast as Hampton and his Get Out co-star Stanfield playing FBI informant William O'Neal. O’Neal was recruited by federal officials in the late '60s to serve as a counterintelligence operative inside the Black Panther Party, ultimately becoming a bodyguard for Hampton.

Earlier this week, the two actors were revealed as Entertainment Weekly cover stars:

"It wasn't easy on the heart, if I'm being honest," Kaluuya said of taking on the role of Hampton, who was killed alongside Mark Clark during the Chicago raid. "There were days that you just felt... low with the weight of the reality. To be channeling those ideas, that time and that dynamic, it lay heavy on the cast."

Kaluuya and Stanfield are joined in the cast by Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Martin Sheen, Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery (yet another Get Out alum), and more. Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler is among the producers.

Judas and the Black Messiah is out on HBO Max and in theaters on Feb. 12. Up top, catch the new trailer. And below, revisit the first trailer, which arrived back in August: