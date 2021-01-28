In a recent interview with People, Michael B. Jordan talked about his willingness to reprise his role as Killmonger in Black Panther 2 if asked, and got into the strong relationships he built with the rest of the cast.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons," Jordan said. "[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

Jordan went on to say that despite the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, he still holds everyone involved with 2018's Black Panther close to him, and that's why he would love to return to the Marvel Universe.

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," said Jordan, who starred in Coogler's first two films, 2013's Fruitvale Station and '15's Creed. "So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

In an interview with Deadline earlier his month, Marvel Studios president/MCU mastermind Kevin Feige talked about how the world of Black Panther will explore different characters as the franchise continues without Boseman.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Feige said. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

He also added that Marvel has no plans on recasting the character of T'Challa to honor Boseman's memory. "We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege said. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Black Panther 2 is currently set to release in July 2022 with Ryan Coogler at the helm.