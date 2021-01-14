While Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is widely regarded as a somewhat less-than-befitting sequel to its beloved predecessor, recent years have seen fans of the franchise's definitive entries proposing one quick change that could only stand to improve the viewing experience.

Late last year, director Chris Columbus revealed to Insider that Trump—a failed steak salesman perhaps best known for being impeached twice—had (unsurprisingly) bullied his way into a cameo in the 1992 family comedy. In light of recent events, particularly MAGA cult members' violence at the Capitol, fans of the franchise have boosted calls for the cameo in question to be removed.

Now, star Macaulay Culkin has expressed his support for this push. On Wednesday, the Bunny Ears founder respond to a pair of tweets about the cameo, including one in which it was proposed that Trump be digitally replaced with present-day Culkin:

Unfortunately, no one has put forth any ideas about how we can collectively have our minds erased of any memory of the Culkin-less Home Alone entries Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

Next up for Macaulay Culkin is a starring role in the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story. The new season, at least for now, is expected to launch at some point this year. Familiar anthology series stars like Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters are also involved.