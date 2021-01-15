Bella Thorne has come to Armie Hammer's defense amid a rather disturbing social media scandal.

On Thursday, the former Disney star took to Instagram to weigh in on Hammer's recent publicity, in which he is accused of sending excplicit DMs to various women about his rape and cannibalism fantasies.

"I honestly can't believe this…people are crazy to fake this kinda shit," Thorne wrote in an Instagram story. "This poor guy and his kids, like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL…. Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around."

The controversy began after the anonymous Instagram account @houseofeffie posted screenshots of gruesome DMs Hammer had allegedly sent between 2016 and 2020. Though Hammer has called the claims "bullshit," his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six that the actor had expressed his canabilistic sexual desires during their relationship.

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Vucekovich exclusively told the outlet. "'... He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got."

Vucekovich dated Hammer between June and August of last year, and although she couldn't say whether the leaked DMs were his, she told Page Six the scandal wasn't at all surprising.

"He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with," she revealed without sharing too many details. "For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable. You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts."

Days after Hammer's alleged DMs surfaced, the actor announced he had exited Shotgun Wedding, an action-romance film co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

"...In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."