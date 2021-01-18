Following the controversy surrounding reportedly leaked DMs sent by Armie Hammer, the actor has apologized for incorrectly calling a scantily clad woman "Miss Cayman" in a video he shared on his secret Instagram account.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," said Hammer in a statement he shared with the Cayman Compass. "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused."

The video originally appeared on his private Instagram account @el_destructo_86, and was supposedly filmed from his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in the Cayman Islands. "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he added.

In the clip, he toured his hotel room while briefly showing a woman in lingerie on all fours who he referred to as "Miss Cayman." The caption to the video reads, "Well…my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman…which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like fucking Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there."

He apologized after the clip circulated social media and was posted by British tabloid the Daily Mail. The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee said its members were "aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily-clad young woman as 'Miss Cayman.'" Dacress-Lee added that the woman in the clip definitely isn't Miss Cayman, and "has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

Hammer is in the middle of a divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he has two children. He recently announced his decision to drop out of Shotgun Wedding, suggesting in a statement that recent controversial messages circulating online were fake. In the sexually graphic DMs, he supposedly detailed his fantasies, which included extreme BDSM, rape, and cannibalism.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in response to the allegations. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."