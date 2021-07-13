Are the comforts of Ted Lasso about to translate into Emmys success? That’s among the accurate predictions that led us all into the 2021 Emmy nominations reveal, which went down on Tuesday with hosts Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian scored the most series nominations with 24 apiece, trailed closely by Disney+’s WandaVision with 23, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (21), and NBC’s SNL (21). After those, the leaders list consists of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (20), HBO’s Lovecraft Country (18), Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18), and HBO’s Mare of Easttown (16).

Network-wise, per Deadline’s tabulations, “as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO [Max] edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129.” From there you’ve got Disney+ with 71 noms and NBC with 46.

Also present for the nominations announcement was Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” Scherma said ahead of Tuesday’s nominations unveiling. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”

Below, see a list of nominees and start sorting your bets. For a full breakdown of nominees, visit the Emmys site. The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+ with host Cedric the Entertainer.