The ongoing headache of the botched U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic has, among many other far more important things, made it impossible to genuinely tell a friend to "party on." Indeed, party time has been on an indefinite hiatus for the bulk of 2020, at least for anyone who cares about their health and/or the health of their loved ones.

On Monday, however, we were all given a virtual respite from the existentially challenging monotony of the pandemic era by way of a Wayne's World reunion:

The star-stacked affair was made possible by Josh Gad as part of his Reunited Apart series, which has previously brought together familiar faces from other classics including Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Splash.

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Tia Carrere, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Rob Lowe, Brian May Roger Taylor, Lara Flynn Boyle, and more were aboard for the Wayne's World edition. Peep the full experience, which also includes a pop-in from Judd Apatow, up top.

The nostalgia-boosted reunion was put together in support of the First Responders Children's Foundation, which provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and to families facing financial struggles. Read the foundation's full mission statement and get additional info on how to help out by clicking here.