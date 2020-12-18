Following the release of the highly-anticipated Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Mark Hamill decided to send Star Wars fans into a frenzy.

*Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian continue below*

After providing fans with plenty of exciting cameos earlier throughout the season, with appearance from Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian saved its biggest cameo for the last episode. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic original trilogy and reprised the role for the sequel trilogy, showed up in the finale with the assistance of some fancy CGI. The de-aged cameo obviously delighted fans, and Hamill decided to chime in on Twitter to playfully address his appearance.

"Seen anything good on TV lately?" asked Hamill. He didn't follow up the tweet with another sly remark, perhaps suggesting that he wants to keep the moment a surprise for anyone who hasn't managed to catch the episode just yet.

Needless to say, fans loved his reaction to the surprise cameo, which appeared to use similar de-aging techniques to Rogue One.

See the reactions to Luke Skywalker's cameo below.