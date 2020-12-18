Sony announced Thursday that they will begin offering full refunds to customers who were left disappointed and dissatisfied by the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. "SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the statement reads.

The refund, which is currently reserved solely for anyone who purchased the game from the PlayStation Store, comes after complaints about glitches and performance issues, specifically on the PS4 and Xbox One. Developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology Monday, promising "large patches" were coming in the next month or two to address the wide array of problems that people have encountered. If gamers don't want to wait until then, they were implored to request a refund.

CDPR's message about seeking a refund was initially rebuffed by Sony, who advised people to just wait for the updates, instead of trying to get their money back.

Obviously, Sony has had a change of heart. Cyberpunk 2077 has also been removed from the PlayStation Store "until further notice." If you purchased the game from the PlayStation Store, and want a refund, head here.