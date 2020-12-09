Just because we can’t physically get together doesn’t mean we can’t have awesome experiences.



Complex Networks’ brings you a first-of-its-kind immersive digital experience. The free, open to all, virtual multi-day event takes place Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 11. With performances, panels, games, special screenings, and more, the virtual SHOWTIME Theater in the ComplexLand world will provide exciting new-to-world entertainment over the course of five groundbreaking days.

Fans around the world can attend the virtual SHOWTIME Theater at ComplexLand for passionate conversations on diversity in gaming and E-sports culture from T-Pain, Nate Robinson, Keisha Howard, and Josh Hart. Plus, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, hosts of their eponymous culture-defining SHOWTIME show, return to Complex where it all started, for “Desus & Mero Explain 2020,” a fireside chat on a myriad of topics from how they got their start, their funniest stories of 2020, and the hottest songs of the year.

Stars from the SHOWTIME hit series Shameless and The Chi will go head to head with their fellow co-stars in “Top Gen,” a new generationally based quiz-show series premiering at ComplexLand.

Programmed daily, and accessible via mobile and desktop, ComplexLand will also feature exclusive merch drops, art, food collaborations, and more - all available from the comfort and safety of home. Fans of convergence culture will create their own customizable avatars to explore the digital 3D amusement park-themed universe. Don’t miss out on a first of its kind digital experience (because fomo is so 2019).