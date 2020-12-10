Last call for the Gallaghers!

It’s the final hurrah for the SHOWTIME original series Shameless. For 10 seasons, everyone's favorite South Side clan has experienced more than their fair share of life’s eyebrow-raising moments because of their father, Frank. Despite everything, however, all six kids have managed to come out of the household intact and some, even thrive. And yet, even the most delicious dysfunction must come to an end as we follow the family on one last wild ride through inevitable aging, the COVID pandemic, and gentrification on the South Side.

As Frank confronts his own mortality, Lip grapples with the idea of becoming the new head of the family, while Ian and Mickey figure out the rules of commitment to their marriage. Meanwhile, Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood, Carl ironically finds secure employment within law enforcement, and Kevin and V realize that a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

To partake in all the Shameless fun, SHOWTIME is offering fans an opportunity to watch the final season premiere for free, available now on SHO.com and YouTube.



With the holidays looking a little different this year and a long winter quarantine approaching, lift your spirits with the final season of Shameless and sign up now to check out all that SHOWTIME has to offer.