Questlove appeared on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, making a couple of cameos, including the XXL Rap Roundtable.

Quest played himself, Punkie Johnson acted as Queen Latifah, and Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson took on the roles of Soundcloud rap duo Zan Mob—aka SmokedCheddaThaAssGetta and Guaplord, respectively—who had broken the record for most streams on the platform.

Chalamet and Davidson portrayed the most stereotypical aspects of Soundcloud rappers, including face tattoos and knowing nothing about hip-hop.As Quest and Johnson talked about the “poetry, stories, and truth” of rap, Chalamet and Davidson kept bringing up the “yeet” of it all.

Pretty much everything the two rappers had to say was pretty nonsensical. They also truly showed their age when they recognized Quest from featuring in an episode of the children’s show Yo Gabba Gabba from 10 years ago.

It didn’t seem like anyone saw eye-to-eye until Quest said, “I think we’re all on the same page here—you’re talking about the party side of hip-hop. The dancing, the yeeting?” But when the rappers were asked what influences them, they said the hamsters from the Kia commercial and TikTok. At the end, out of pure frustration, Questlove bops both on the head.

The episode was also Chalamet’s SNL debut. He kicked off the show earlier that night with a monologue where he talked about growing up in New York, playing the piano while reminiscing about Christmas in the city from years past.

