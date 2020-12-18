After publishing his own memoir earlier this year, Barack Obama is putting a spotlight on some of his personal favorite books, TV shows, and movies from 2020.

"I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president," Obama tweeted, referencing his best-selling book. "I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did."

The former President’s favorites reads of the year included Isabel Wilkerson's Caste, Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half, and Anne Applebaum’s Twilight of Democracy.

When he wasn't reading, Obama spent his time like everyone else: consuming the latest offerings from streaming services.

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features,” he wrote while sharing the list of favorite shows and films. “I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

The former President included Amazon projects like The Boys, Steve McQueen’s five-part anthology series Small Axe, and the documentary Time. He also crowns pandemic staples like Michael Jordan's docu-series The Last Dance, groundbreaking new shows like Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, and Crip Camp, a Netflix documentary produced by the Obamas.

Authors and creators of Obama's favorite books and TV shows of the year, such as Michaela Coel, responded on social media to getting recognized by the former president.