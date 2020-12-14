Time flies when you’re having fun.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus celebrated the 10th anniversary of an infamous moment in her celebrity career. The singer posted the then-scandalous footage of herself smoking a bong with her friends when she was 18.

“Happy 10th anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends,” the now 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The video was leaked by TMZ back in 2010. In it, Cyrus looks like a typical teen smoking and joking with friends about "having a little bit of a bad trip."

At the time, this video launched the Hannah Montana Disney star into the biggest scandal of the career. Miley later apologized in an interview with Marie Claire. “I’m not perfect...I made a mistake,” she said of the incident. "I’m disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans."

As Page Six points out, her father Billy Ray Cyrus also admonished the video at the time. “Sorry guys. I had no idea. Just saw this stuff for the first time myself,” he tweeted in response. “Im so sad [sic]. There is much beyond my control right now.”

The singer would later become much less shy about consuming cannabis. Cyrus' post is a stark reminder that attitudes about weed were much different 10 years ago, and unfortunately, media at the time blew up something as harmless as a teen smoking with her friends.

“Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but…” Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

In 2010, TMZ reported that Cyrus wasn’t smoking marijuana, but hallucinogenic herb salvia.

“Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up,” she joked, before poking fun at the salvia speculation using #YesItWasReallySalvia and #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE.