On Wednesday’s (Dec. 9) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska Wayno and DJ Akademiks kick off the show with Akademiks sharing updates on Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album. Next, they speak on the United Kingdom kicking off their COVID-19 mass vaccination program with a 90-year old woman, who became the first to get the Pfizer vaccine. Soon after, they react to Lupe Fiasco mandating people to get vaccines before attending any of his shows. Next, the EDS crew share their thoughts on Lil Baby claiming he is making more money now than before the pandemic. Later, the guys discuss Hitmaka’s recent tweet, where he called out the industry for putting on “strippers and IG models” who “don’t love this sh*t” over talented artists. Lastly, the crew comments on rumors suggesting Casanova’s 2017 VLAD TV interviews led to part of his indictment.