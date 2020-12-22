Katy Perry’s new video for “Not the End of the World” stars the singer’s celebrity doppelgänger Zooey Deschanel. For years, the two drew comparisons to each other, so it’s fitting the visual involves a mix-up between them.

In fact, it appears Perry used to take advantage of their resemblance. Perry and Deschanel hopped on an Instagram Live session following the video’s premiere, and Perry confessed that she before she was famous, she’d pose as Deschanel to get into clubs.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” Perry started around the 7:35 mark. “When I came to LA, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment. Your star was really being born. You have always been everything to me, but in that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. But I have to admit something to you on a Live: When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

However, it seems the New Girl star already knew about Perry’s antics, responding with a laugh, “Well, I know this, because people were like, ‘I saw you!’ But I’m such a goody two-shoes, and as people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you,’ and I was like, ‘No!’ Then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, ‘Katy who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’ And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’ You never know when people say you look like somebody, what they’re going to look like. But I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so gorgeous, thank you, compliment.'”

“Not the End of the World” appeared on Perry’s latest album Smile, which arrived in August. Watch the video below.