Disney isn't messing around. On Thursday, the Mouse House inundated us with a ton of announcements about their upcoming projects on the 2021-22 schedule.

Aside from the Star Wars and Marvel Studios-related content, which you can check out here, Disney revealed that Chris Evans will be replacing Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear for a prequel movie that is slated to hit theaters on June 17, 2022.

It was also announced that Harrison Ford will be reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the next installment in the storied franchise. The film will be directed by James Mangold, who previously worked on Ford v Ferrari and Logan, and is scheduled for a July 2022 release.

Chris Hemsworth will headline a Nat Geo series titled Limitless where he undergoes six challenges that will tackle a different way we can live better for longer.

Will Smith will explore vast wonders across the planet in a Darren Aronofsky-directed series for Nat Geo.

