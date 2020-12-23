Gal Gadot isn't bowing to fan fury over her casting as Cleopatra. The Wonder Woman actress has heard complaints that the role in the upcoming biopic was "white-washed" via Gadot's casting and she pushed back against it in a recent interview.

Gadot told the BBC that she doesn't agree with the critique that an Arab or African woman should play the last queen of ancient Egypt. Gadot pointed out that Cleopatra was a Ptolemaic ruler, descended from Macedonians who ruled over the region for hundreds of years.

"First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," she said. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra."