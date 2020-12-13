On Thursday’s (Dec. 10) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska Wayno and DJ Akademiks answer some long awaited fan questions. First, Ak and Wayno list their favorite “timeless albums,” including LPs from 2Pac, Lil Wayne, Drake, Biggie and more. They discuss which artists would form the ideal hip-hop supergroup and recall some of the recent duos who have achieved success. Next, they talk about artists that are the best when it comes to promoting their label’s music, such as J. Cole (Dreamville), Rick Ross and more. Soon after, the guys are asked whether or not they believe another genre will be created and dominate hip-hop within the next ten years. They also determine how long they think major record labels will last as DSP’s continue to dominate the daily musical experience amongst consumers. Next, the crew decides whether Eminem or Drake had the biggest impact in music. After, the EDS trio debate on which artists are the best at doing features, such as Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and Gunna. Lastly, Akademiks and Wayno share their predictions on who will win the upcoming Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

