On Thursday, DC Comics announced that Tim Fox, a Black character from the Batman universe, will be the new Batman in a four-issue comic book series.

Publishing in January and February 2021, each issue will run an extended 64 pages and feature Fox as the Caped Crusader. The character is the son of Lucius Fox, a business associate of Bruce Wayne himself. Each issue is written by John Ridley, who penned the Oscar-winning screenplay for 12 Years a Slave, while Nick Derington, Laura Braga, and more will handle the art.

In a recent interview, Ridley said his sons were a big inspiration for the new series. "They’re happy for me. They’re great supporters. But they would much rather see Black Panther than 12 Years a Slave, let’s be honest," said Ridley in a recent New York Times interview. "So to be able to write the next Batman, for them to know that this next Batman is going to be Black, everybody else on the planet can hate it, have a problem with it, denigrate it, but I have my audience and they already love it."

The comics come as part of a two-month event that pushes the pause button on DC's regular series, showcasing a look at its future. While Fox taking on the mantle of Batman is exciting news, he won't be the only character to step into an iconic role. Superman's son Jonathan Kent will be the new Superman, while Brazilian character Yara Flor will be Wonder Woman.

In October it was announced Ridley has started writing for Marvel as well, starting with Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood. “I can think of no better way to kick off my writing relationship with Marvel Comics than by contributing to a truly fantastic anthology series centered around Wolverine,” Ridley said at the time. “I look forward to writing more stories set in the Marvel Universe, and with their roster of iconic characters."