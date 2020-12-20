Barack Obama took to social media Saturday to share his favorite tracks of 2020.

The the 30-song list includes a diverse mix of chart-toppers hits and indie cuts, and covers a wide range of genres, including everything from rap and R&B to rock and reggaeton to country and pop. Obama admitted to his followers that the well-rounded list was curated with the help of his 19-year-daughter, Sasha, whom he dubbed the "family music guru."

"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."

The list includes Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage (Remix)," Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture," Dua Lipa and DaBaby's "Levitating," Mac Miller's "Blue World," J. Cole's "The Climb Back," and Goodie Mob's "4 My People."

Obama spoke about his year-end lists during an interview with Peter Hamby earlier this month. He said he's always listening to new music, but will consult with his daughters, Sasha and Malia, when it comes to creating his favorite songs playlists.

"My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year," Obama said. "I'm constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that's what's blaring in the house ... I pick up on some trends. Sasha's more protective of her music. There's certain things on SoundCloud — she has a like a private playlist. She won't share all of it with me because she's not sure I'm hip enough to handle it."

You can stream Obama's Favorite Songs of 2020 playlist via Spotify below.



