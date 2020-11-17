Spike Lee has done almost everything in his long career. Yet, his latest venture still comes as a surprise.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the acclaimed writer and director will be crafting a musical based on the creators of the popular erectile dysfunction drug, Viagra. The Entertainment One film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.

The screenplay for the untitled musical will be written by Kwame Kwei-Armah. The film will also feature original songs written by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald—the duo behind the Tony-winning musical, Passing Strange. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks. Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures and Kushner are executive producing while Zev Foreman and Ilda Diffley oversee the project.

"First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking 'My Narrow, Rusty Behind' Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn," Lee said in a statement announcing the film. "My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth."

Lee has recently directed Netflix's Da 5 Bloods—which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as well as the film adaptation of David Byrne's musical American Utopia.