Primark has confirmed that eleven of its stores will be opening for 24 hours once restrictions are lifted in England from December 2nd.

With lots of shoppers looking to pick up essentials and gifts in the lead up to Christmas, the bargain clothing chain is planning to to extend opening hours wherever possible at other stores throughout the country.

Primark stores in Trafford, York Monks Cross, Leeds White Rose, Bluewater, Lakeside, Birmingham Fort, Meadowhall, Stratford, White City, Charlton and Gateshead Metrocentre will all be opting in for 24 hour opening times up from 7am on Wednesday 2 December through until normal closing time on Thursday 3 December.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in England on 2 December, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping. We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more."

Branches will be open until at least 8pm on weekdays until 23 December, Primark said, with outlets in shopping centres expected to open longer, until 10pm and others trading as late as midnight.