Last week a man was arrested for breaking into Bad Robot Productions, J.J. Abrams' Santa Monica, California-based film company, where he then attempted to steal some Star Wars memorabilia.

TMZ reports that, prior to having his efforts thwarted by cops, some of the items 38-year-old Frank Hebert tried to walk away with included the onscreen helmets of Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

Police arrived on the scene and were directed to surveillance footage by security that showed Hebert getting into the building from the roof before casually strolling away with a bunch of items loaded into a shopping cart. Hebert was found a short distance away, pushing the cart down the street. Police confirmed the recovered property included original props actually used in the Star Wars films, and that Hebert had buried these under a pile of Star Wars pillows.

Hebert was apprehended and booked on a charge of felony non-residential burglary, which could end up landing him in prison for multiple years. The helmets were returned to Bad Robot.

Though completely coincidental, this news comes the same week that bodybuilder-turned-actor Dave Prowse, the man who played Vader (but didn't voice him) in the first three films, died at the age of 85.