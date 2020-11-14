As Jeopardy! fans around the world mourn the loss of longtime host Alex Trebek, some have already begun to wonder who could possibly replace him.

Some fans started a petition to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the game show, and it has garnered over 65,000 signatures as of Friday night. "This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producer Mike Richards just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" the Change.org petition states.

Burton seemed to welcome the idea of becoming the next host of Jeopardy!, tweeting the petition out himself.

"Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support," Burton tweeted.

"Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend," he continued in a separate tweet.

Different generations know Burton for different roles. He hosted the legendary children's series Reading Rainbow for years. But older people may remember him as Kunta Kinte in the 1977 television miniseries Roots.

Some names that have been floating around the internet as potential hosts are Anderson Cooper, Tom Bergeron, Ken Jennings, and more.

Some Jeopardy! fans welcome the idea of Burton as the next host.